SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Unseasonably mild out there now but believe it or not it’s going to get even warmer soon! Find out when below.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

There is plenty of lingering moisture around as we start the month of November so expect lots of clouds through Tuesday afternoon. However, there is not a lot of lift in the atmosphere to cause much in the way of rain. There will be a few showers around but the threat will decrease the rest of the day.

Despite the clouds, it remains mild with temperatures rising back into the 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky should remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night with areas of dense fog developing Tuesday night. Temperatures cool back into the 40s during the night.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure builds back into Central New York and the Northeast for the middle of the week which means we should start to see more sun develop Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The mild pattern continues with 60+degree weather the rule.

RECORD WARMTH POTENTIAL AHEAD…

Beyond the midweek our weather looks to get even better believe it or not heading into the end of the week and first weekend of November! There is certainly no sign that Winter is getting ready to make an early visit. In fact, there are strong signs we will be getting back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record territory! Saturday’s record is 73 set in 2015 and Sunday’s is 75 set in 1948.

There is a weak cold front nearby Sunday afternoon and that could bring us a spotty afternoon shower, the next chance of any rain for Central New York.

Stay tuned for updates!