MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a survey team from the National Weather Service in Binghamton, a microburst caused damage in Marcellus and parts of southwest Onondaga County Wednesday evening.

According to the team, winds were estimated to approach 90 mph.

Many reports came into NewsChannel 9 of significant hail and tree damage Wednesday evening.

Upon further investigation by the survey team, the trees were lying in pretty much the same direction, indicating the wind was coming from a uniform direction, consistent with damage produced by a microburst.

There was a lot of energy in the lower atmosphere and the storms had struggled all day to really get tall, but this storm bubbled up really quickly and then it came down, all at once, right over Marcellus and then weakened as it moved east Adam Gill – Meteorologist, NWS Binghamton

Here is a gallery of images from Live Doppler 9 around the time of the storm.









As shown in the velocity scan of the winds inside of the storm, there were signs of rotation. However, it is very important to realize that not all rotating storms produce tornadoes. Rotating thunderstorms though can and do produce damage which is what happened Wednesday evening, July 13.