Odds of Spring snow in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Just because Spring is getting off to a great start in Syracuse and Central New York with milder temperatures this weekend and much of next week doesn’t mean we can’t have snow once the seasons change.

Since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport, there has been at least one day after the start of Spring with an inch of snow in 61 of the past 71 years. That’s a 87% clip! Most years Spring starts March 20th.

Again, the pattern through the end of the upcoming week for us is certainly not favorable for snow.

There are signs starting next weekend a trough of low pressure at the jet stream level builds into the Northeast, but it is questionable as to whether it delivers air cold enough for any snow around here.

Beyond that, climatology tells us not to be surprised by some snow if it falls in April. We’ve seen a daily snowfall of an inch or more of snow after April 1st in more than half the years since 1950.

The good news about snowfalls by this point in the season is they are generally less impactful. If they occur during the day, temperatures tend to be above freezing keeping roads wet and not white. Meanwhile, snow that accumulates at night more times than not melts quickly the following day.

So again, there is no snow in the forecast but we will let you know if we see any late season snow in our future.