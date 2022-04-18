SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A sunny, frosty start to Monday gives way to clouds during the afternoon which leads to more wintry weather Monday night?! Details below…

OVERNIGHT:

High pressure in charge overnight providing the region with a clear sky, light winds and a frosty chill. Lows drop to between 25 and 30 for most.

PRETTY NICE MUCH OF MONDAY, BUT…

The weather is sunny and frosty to kick off the new week as many head back to work and school, but clouds increase quickly during the afternoon with rain showers likely developing after 4 or 5 pm. It’s milder Monday with highs warming into the 50s which should make it harder for the snow to stick thanks to the warmer ground when it does snow later Monday night into Tuesday.

The culprits for the rain late in the day are cold front approaching from the west and a developing nor’easter near the Mid-Atlantic coast.

WHERE AND WHEN DOES THE MOST SIGNIFICANT SNOW FALL??

The air is expected to cool into the 30s Monday night pretty quickly, with the coolest readings over the higher terrain. This is why we are pretty confident of the hillier terrain having the best chance of receiving the most significant snowfall Monday night into Tuesday morning. We think the heaviest wet snow falls across CNY between about midnight late Monday night and 7 or 8 am Tuesday.

The projected track of the main storm center from the computer forecast models has the nor’easter sliding up the East Coast and into the NYC area and border of NY and Western New England. If this track actually happens late Monday night into Tuesday morning areas near and east of I-81 have a good chance of picking up 6+ inches of heavy wet snow, especially the Adirondacks, Tug Hill and Catskills.

Much of the rest of CNY, including Syracuse should receive about a slushy 1 to 3 or 4 inches late Monday night through the Tuesday morning commute. According to one or two forecast models a more intense storm tracking closer to the region MAY lead to 6+ inches of snow even in the Syracuse area. This solution is the outlier as of late Sunday night/early Monday, but certainly something to watch.

There is concern regarding the amount of heavy, wet snow expected, especially across the hills near and east of I-81 is that the weight of the snow may bring down some tree limbs and power lines. This and gusty west-northwest winds up over 30 mph at times could lead to scattered power outages late Monday night into Tuesday.

TRAVEL IMPACTS FROM THE STORM…

The slickest/roughest travel is probably going to occur late Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute, especially towards and after midnight and across the hills across the area. The commute that likely is affected most by this late season winter storm will be the Tuesday morning commute.

Roads may even be at least somewhat slick/slushy in Syracuse and much of CNY to start Tuesday, but over the hills it’s going to be very nasty later Monday night through the morning commute Tuesday. The warmer ground from the warmth we’ve felt off and on the last few weeks should at least somewhat limit the snow accumulation on roads.

NOT PLEASANT TUESDAY, BUT…

Gusty, cold winds combined with snow tapering to scattered snow and rain showers by mid to late Tuesday morning, highs only in the low to mid 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s will make it feel more like March. Before the steadiest snow pulls out of CNY with the departing storm Tuesday morning, there could be another coating to an inch of wet snow for many the first part of Tuesday, including Syracuse, but upwards of another inch or two is possible across the hills, and maybe 3 inches in spots around the Tug Hill on Tuesday.

Thankfully after some additional snow and rain showers Tuesday night, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

Stay tuned over the next couple of days to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest on this late season winter storm, and its possible impacts on Central New York.

A LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY:

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago. Yes, just 9 years ago on April 2nd, 2013, Syracuse picked up 10.5” of snowfall! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back on April 26th, 1976, when a half an inch fell.

Even just last April 21/22 we had 3.3” of snow! Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So, it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.