Old Man Winter isn’t quite done with CNY just yet

Remember when we mentioned that our long range computer data was strongly suggesting a significant shot of colder air moving into the Eastern U.S., including CNY the week of the 19th?

Well, that data was correct one to two weeks ago!

The jet stream is going to ridge (lift) north across Western Canada, and now the Western U.S. too over the coming days. As a result, you know the saying, what goes up must come down, and that’s exactly what the jet stream is going to do this week.

The river of the strongest wind flow, jet stream, will be dropping south of us later this week, which will allow unseasonably cold air to plunge south out of Canada into the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Temperatures to start the new week are going to be pretty nice, but the cool down starts Tuesday before we free fall Wednesday behind a strengthening area of low pressure and cold front. Temperatures will go from the 60s Monday to the 50s Tuesday and fall into the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday!! Yes, it will feel more like mid-March rather than late April much of Wednesday into Thursday with a gusty wind to boot!

What about snow chances?

It appears late Tuesday night into Wednesday will feature some rain and or snow that probably ends as snow showers Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation type late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will depend on the track the storm developing along the cold front takes.

The cold front and storm developing along the cold front is expected to strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday as it pulls off the northeast of New York State. This storm not only will yank down even colder air, but also wrap some moisture into CNY mainly in the form of snow Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.

Lake Ontario should chime in with some lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday too!

At this time, it appears most, including the Syracuse area could very well pick up at least a minor accumulation of snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. An additional at least minor snow accumulation will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning too! The best chance for most significant snowfall of several inches is over the higher terrain, especially across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks!

A bit more snow could fall Thursday night into the start of Friday too, especially over the higher terrain thanks to more moisture rotates in behind the slowly departing and weakening storm over New England.

Any travel issues expected?

Travel could be impacted with accumulating snow for the Wednesday and Thursday morning commutes. Stay tuned for updates on the tricky travel possibly occurring.

When does it end?

The weather should at least turn temporarily better during the day Friday into the start of the weekend, but there still could be at least one more shot of unseasonably cold air late next weekend.

It’s all about the jet stream. The deep trough providing the cold air and snow chances in the East this week will break down eventually, but when, is the question.