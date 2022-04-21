SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Heads up sky watchers, our first and oldest meteor shower of the year is taking place, and peaking late Thursday night/early Friday, but viewing will be better late Friday night/early Saturday with less moonlight and clouds around.

It’s the time of year when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks.

The meteors appear to come from, or radiate, the constellation Vega, a bright star in the constellation Lyra thus the name Lyrid meteor shower. The meteors are caused by debris from Comet Thatcher passing through the atmosphere. By the way, Comet Thatcher takes 415 years to orbit the sun and won’t be visible from Earth again until 2276!

The Lyrid meteor shower is also the oldest known meteor shower with the first observations of it occurring at least 2,700 years ago!

The peak time for this shower is the night of April 21-22. More specifically, after midnight and right before dawn Friday.

This is not going to be a big meteor shower with only 10-15 meteors per hour. In comparison, the normally better-viewed Perseid meteor shower in August has a rate of 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

According to NASA, the Lyrid meteors “are known for their luminous dust trains, which can be observable for several seconds.”

Thankfully, it appears the weather pattern impacting CNY should allow for some decent viewing late Thursday night with a clearing sky after midnight behind a cold front. Come Friday night it’s even better for viewing with high pressure in control. This is a day beyond peak, but you still may be able to see some meteors.

WHAT: Lyrid meteor shower

WHEN: After 1 a.m. and before dawn Thursday, April 21 – Saturday, April 23.

WHERE: Away from city lights, let your eyes adjust, and face the east. Don’t look at your cell phone either while you allow your eyes to adjust to the dark.