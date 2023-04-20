SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The late March feel out there now is going to be replaced with a summery feel again soon! Find out below when the warmer change takes place.

Summer is waiting in the wings

The unseasonable chill out there is exiting Central New York and summery weather returns shortly.

Syracuse ended up at 59 degrees Thursday afternoon but come Friday we jump into the low to mid 80s! This would give Syracuse six 80-degree days for April which would be the most 80 degree days in any April!

We are still forecasting a high of 84 in Syracuse Friday which would be just shy of the record of 87 for the date set in 1954.

Rain chances to end the week?

The weather stays quiet Thursday night into Friday. There is a weak cold front that is still well to our west late in the day Friday. That means as we get close to sunset there could be a shower or even thunderstorm, but they should be scattered in nature.

A few showers would linger into the overnight Friday.

Stays warm to start the weekend but….

Ahead of the cold front we turn summery as mentioned above, but does the summery warmth last into the weekend?? Yes, and no. Saturday is still warm, 70s, but not so much on Sunday. A cold front is now slated to swing through Saturday night with some rain, heavy at times, followed by a much cooler air mass for Sunday.

Highs to end the weekend will likely be back into the 50s. We should see at least some breaks of sun, especially Sunday morning before a few more pop-up showers develop for the midday and afternoon hours.