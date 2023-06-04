Hurricane season officially started this past Thursday to kick off June, and runs through November. Mother Nature briefly spun up Tropical Storm Arlene late Thursday night into Friday in the Gulf of Mexico, but as quickly as it became a minimal tropical storm with winds up to 40 mph and higher gusts, she fell apart and as of late Friday night into Saturday. As of Saturday night/early Sunday Arlene is just a remnant low across the Southern Gulf of Mexico near the west coast of Cuba.

Impacts from what’s left of Arlene are minimal

This storm is bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain, possibly up to 5 inches in localized areas of Southern Florida, but is expected to dissipate completely Sunday as it slowly drifts east.

How many hurricanes are expected in 2023?

NOAA has it’s thoughts about how many hurricanes and named storms develop across the Atlantic/Gulf Coast in 2023 is near normal, 12 to 17 named storms. Of the 12 to 17 named storms predicted, NOAA believes 5 to 9 will become hurricanes, and 1 to 4 turn into major hurricanes with max sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.

We shall see how many tropical systems, if any, impact CNY. Stay tuned for updates over the summer and especially fall seasons.