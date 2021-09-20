One of the warmest Septembers on record so far in Syracuse!

September 2021 is more than halfway over and it certainly has been an unseasonably warm month once again in Syracuse and CNY. How warm?

When you average the daily highs and lows through the first 19 days of the month, the average temperature is about 67 and a half degrees which is about 5 degrees above average! That ranks this September as the 4th warmest on record so far in Syracuse going back to 1902!

Through September 19th, we’ve had 4 80+ degree days this month and several days with highs a degree shy of 80. Plus we haven’t felt any mornings start in the 40s either. That said, it makes sense why the average temperature is so far above average this September.

The warmest September that occurred in Syracuse was back in 1961 when the average temperature was 69 and a half degrees! That will be a tough record to break, and we may have a tough time staying in the top 5 with some of the cooler weather ahead.

Stay tuned for an update to see where we end up on the all time warmest September list in about 10 days.