SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feeling more heat and humidity thru Thursday, plus the chances for rain and storms goes up as well overnight into Thursday.

TONIGHT:

It’s very mild, turns breezy and muggier tonight as a warm front crawls into CNY. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop towards and especially after midnight.

Any storm that develops overnight has the potential to be strong/severe, but the chance of severe weather is low. The biggest threats with any storm will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph and large hail.

Lows only drop to between 65 and 70 with a developing southeasterly breeze!

**NOTE…If there are more numerous storms that develop late tonight into the start of Thursday this could very well rob the energy in the atmosphere to fuel severe storms later Thursday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for updates.**

THURSDAY 6 AM – 2 PM:

The weather is looks mainly quiet with some sun developing during the morning right through lunch time. Temperatures warm well into the 80s to possibly near 90 with enough sun. It’s breezy and turning very muggy too.

THURSDAY 2 PM – 8 PM (SUNSET)

This dry period during the morning and early afternoon combined with some sun and an approaching cold front should help spark at least some additional showers and storms, possibly a line developing between Rochester and Syracuse between 2 and 4 pm. This line of storms should sweep through CNY sometime between 2 pm and 7 or 8 pm ahead and with a cold front.

Some storms Thursday afternoon and early evening may become strong/severe with damaging winds of 60+ mph and large hail being the biggest threats, and while the threat is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Stay tuned for updates.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Much of Thursday night into Friday is dry across CNY. It stays very mild Thursday night, and the humidity starts to come down overnight, but it is still uncomfortable for sleeping without an AC unit. Lows drop into the mid-60s to near 70.

There may be a spotty shower during the day Friday, but the best chance of a few scattered showers comes towards evening with another reinforcing cold front due to swing through Friday evening.

Friday turns refreshing with a gusty wind, humidity levels dropping off and a cooler high within a few degrees of 80 under some sun too.

Behind Friday evening’s cold front, it turns downright cool, almost chilly, Friday night into Father’s Day weekend. Click here for the details about the weekend.