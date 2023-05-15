SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It was a great start to the week, but a change is on the way. Find out when it arrives below…

Dry weather stretch continues…

For the 8th day in a row there was no measurable rain in CNY on Monday. Quite a change from the soggy weather the first week of the month.

Another strong area of high pressure out of Canada is in control of our weather into much of Tuesday before the next weather maker impacts us with very little fanfare.

Not as cool tonight, and even warmer Tuesday but…

After most woke up to temperatures in the 30s Monday morning, we rebounded nicely to around 70 during the afternoon under lots of sun!

A breeze stays steady tonight which is going to prevent temperatures from falling any lower than the mid-40s to near 50 for most tonight.

It turns even warmer, mid-70s, Tuesday compliments a gusty west-southwest breeze and some sun through at least mid-afternoon. More clouds roll in during the mid to late afternoon and a few showers are expected to develop after 5 pm in advance of a potent cold front.

Jacket weather and frost potential returns midweek

Behind the cold front coming in out of Canada temperatures are forecast to drop to 15 to 20 degrees below normal for Wednesday! There’s potential for a freeze to occur across the North Country/Tug Hill late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday too. We can’t even rule out a bit of frost south and east of Syracuse during this time frame.

This unseasonably chilly air mass blowing in on a gusty north-northwest wind Tuesday night into Wednesday could very well set the stage for a widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.

Any significant rain in the foreseeable future?

In addition, the rain chances remain low through this week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.

As mentioned above, our next best chance at showers doesn’t return until Tuesday evening and even that won’t be much. We then dry out again Wednesday, Thursday, and probably Friday now too. The best chance of more significant rain probably won’t arrive in CNY until this weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system and its cold front.