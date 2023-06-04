SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There is some cooler and unsettled weather on the way across Central New York in the coming days. Find out when you’ll need the umbrella handy below…

Staying quiet and dry Sunday night

Another quiet and comfortable night is ahead across our area. Expect partly cloudy skies along with cool lows in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Rain chances will remain at a minimum for now.

Cooler and unsettled pattern change into next week

Monday starts cool and sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon as an area of low pressure spinning just off the New England coastline shifts west, closer to Central New York. A few showers are possible through the afternoon. This system will remain in the same spot for most of the week resulting in cooler and unsettled weather.

The best chance for scattered showers will be on Tuesday and Thursday, but we can’t rule out a stray shower from time to time on Wednesday or Friday. Each day will not be a complete washout, we can expect some dry time in between the passing showers. Any rain will be beneficial, especially for the southern Finger Lakes and areas across the Southern Tier of New York as they are now considered to be ‘Abnormally Dry’ according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Expect the cooler breeze from the northwest to persist until this system finally begins to depart Friday.

When will sun and warmth return?

Looking ahead into the start of next weekend, temperatures will be climbing back up above the average again. Expect highs on Saturday to top out around 80 degrees with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

The reprieve from the rain will be short-lived, however, with chances for showers returning again by Sunday.