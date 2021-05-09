Pacific hurricane season off to an early, record breaking start

The 2021 Pacific hurricane season is off to an early, record breaking start.
Tropical Storm Andres formed Sunday morning (May 9th) making it the earliest named storm on record in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The previous earliest named storm formation was Adrian in 2017.
As of Sunday, Andres is located hundreds of miles away from Mexico’s West Coast. It is expected to be short lived and stay away from land.
The Pacific hurricane season begins earlier than the Atlantic hurricane season, on May 15.
The next storm that qualifies for a name will be named Blanca.
The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.
Here’s a list of names that will be used in the 2021 season….
Ana
Bill
Claudette
Danny
Elsa
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda