Pacific hurricane season off to an early, record breaking start

The 2021 Pacific hurricane season is off to an early, record breaking start.

Tropical Storm Andres formed Sunday morning (May 9th) making it the earliest named storm on record in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The previous earliest named storm formation was Adrian in 2017.

As of Sunday, Andres is located hundreds of miles away from Mexico’s West Coast. It is expected to be short lived and stay away from land.

UPDATE: The first #TropicalStorm of the 2021 Eastern Pacific season has formed off the west coast of Mexico, seen here from @NOAA's #GOES17🛰️. Tropical Storm #Andres is expected to move away from land and dissipate over the next few days. Get the latest: https://t.co/NEqHONNFpa pic.twitter.com/8EJira8ODt — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 9, 2021

The Pacific hurricane season begins earlier than the Atlantic hurricane season, on May 15.

The next storm that qualifies for a name will be named Blanca.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.

Here’s a list of names that will be used in the 2021 season….

