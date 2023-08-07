Another amazing tornado picture of the famous F5 tornado that impacted Elie, Manitoba on June 22, 2007. Courtesy of Getty Images.

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 11 p.m. this evening for a small part of Central New York.

The only CNY counties under the watch include Chenango and Otsego.

Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and into the evening in AND near the watch.

Any storm that develops has the capability of producing hail and gusty, damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the watch area but overall the threat for the rest of CNY is low.

A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible. Click here to check Live Doppler 9 to track the showers and storms rolling through CNY.

Rain and storms are occurring out ahead of a cold front, and they should taper after sunset. Few showers overnight will linger with more scattered showers in the forecast Tuesday. It turns cooler and breezy Tuesday as well. Things dry out Wednesday as temperatures turn more seasonable and become less humid.