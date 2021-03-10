Parts of the Rockies expecting feet of snow this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The calendar says we are just a bit more than a week away from the start of Spring, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be major winter weather over parts of the United States.

In the next few days, you will hear plenty of headlines about a snowstorm for parts of the Rockies, including the Denver area.

The storm starts over the Desert Southwest on Friday and will track east across the Southern Rockies and combine with an area of low pressure over Texas. By Sunday morning, one deepening area of low pressure will be just east of Denver.

This is a setup very favorable for a very heavy late Winter or early Spring snowfall. These types of late-season storms can tap into plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture and, with the help of counterclockwise winds around low pressure, transport that moisture right into the Front Range of the Rockies, where it rises and causes heavy snow. This is called “Upslope Flow.”

The National Weather Service in Boulder (which serves the Denver area) already has Winter Storm Watches out for the weekend with the expectancy of 1 to 2 feet in the Denver area, with more in the mountains.

Winter Storm Watch issued for Friday evening through Sunday night. This is expected to be a high impact storm with near impossible travel on Saturday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/LFSDwSIame — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2021

Heavy snow in March is not that unusual in that part of the country. While most areas in the East have their snowiest months either in January or February, March is the snowiest month of the year in Denver.

Will this storm impact Central New York?

The answer is no.

The storm moves through the middle part of the country early next week and will weaken. High pressure that is to our north late in the weekend will also force what is left of the storm to slide to our south come the middle of next week.