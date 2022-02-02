Plan around the storm: how much snow falls and when?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for all early Thursday morning and into Friday afternoon. Here’s what this means for you…

*This is a long-duration event. Keep checking back as there will be many updates.*

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

This is when the storm begins to impact CNY, bringing rain and a wintry mix. Precipitation begins changing to all snow between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. but this is going to be very manageable.

Most will wake up to a coating to an inch of snow with a little more for the Tug Hill.

THURSDAY:

The morning commute is slushy across the higher terrain but mainly wet for most and manageable. Lighter snow with sleet/freezing rain mixing in at times will continue during the day.

The evening commute will be the trickier of the two. This is when steadier and heavier snow begins to fall. This will mean plows will have a bit more of a challenge keeping up with the snow on all the roads.

Snow accumulations will be between 2 and 4 inches for most on Thursday.

Truthfully, there were worse evening commutes in Central New York in late January.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

This will be when we pick up most of our snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible.

Thursday night through Friday morning commute will be the most difficult time for traveling.

STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL

We’ll be shoveling between 6 and 12 inches of snow (this includes Syracuse) by Friday morning. More than a foot of snow is possible across portions of the Tug Hill.

*This is a long-duration event. Keep checking back as there will be many updates.*

FRIDAY:

Snow becomes lighter for Friday, allowing plows to catch up to what has fallen across all of CNY as the day progresses. Travel will start becoming easier by the afternoon.