SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Summer is officially here, and it felt like it Wednesday. Can we keep the dry and warm weather going late this week into the weekend?? Yes and no. Details are below.

Still dry, for now…

High pressure is in charge now keeping us high and dry, but this changes soon.

It’s mainly clear tonight with a comfy low in the 50s across CNY. So another comfortable night to leave the windows open and not use the AC for snoozing.

Humidity still in the comfy range, but not for long…

Despite the warmup taking place much of this week, humidity remains in check for one more day as dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 through Thursday.

By the time we end the week and move into the weekend, however, dew points will be climbing well into the 60s to near 70 at times, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

Changes start Thursday

Through midweek, dry weather prevailed overall thanks to high pressure nearby, but ironically that area of high pressure is going to be responsible for delivering wetter changes late this week into the weekend.

Wednesday was dry for most, while on Thursday we expect clouds to increase with a few spotty showers possible during the second half of the day, mainly near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

It’s cooler Thursday too, mainly 70s, due to the additional cloud cover and few afternoon showers drifting in for some. Warmest readings are going to be felt up across the North Country where there’s more sun and no rain threat Thursday.

As humidity increases so too will the rain chances

The chances for scattered showers and even a few storms will go up Friday into the weekend, especially Saturday, along with the humidity as mentioned above. Right now, Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days if you have the flexibility to adjust your outdoor plans.

Despite the increasing odds of showers and a few storms late in the week into the weekend temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 80s, and possibly mid-80s Sunday.

So, if you have outdoor plans e.g., graduation, pool party, golf, any other outdoor activities this weekend you’ll want to be sure to keep an eye on the radar and have a backup plan, or some type of coverage like a tent.