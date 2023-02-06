SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After coming out of the icebox Sunday and resembling spring rather than winter, we turn cooler and more seasonable at least temporarily to start the week. Details are below…

A quick shot of cooler air Monday, but not that cold

It is a quiet start to the work and school week. It’s a little damp from the rain and wet snow that moved through overnight. Later in the afternoon we’ll try to get some drier air in here and see some intervals of sunshine.

The temperatures slowly drop through the 30s as the day progresses.

Turns mild again

Sorry snow lovers/winter enthusiasts, more mild air is waiting in the wings beyond Monday.

Yup, that’s right, the overall very mild winter of 2022-23 continues. We think highs in the 40s will be commonplace around CNY for much of the rest of the upcoming week after Monday.

More splashing & not shoveling midweek

Tuesday starts dry and chilly with some sun but turns damp with a bit of rain developing after 2 or 3 pm ahead and with a weak cold front.

It’s going to turn pretty windy too with a south wind kicking up and importing the milder air into the region, as highs should make it into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

After a mainly dry Wednesday with maybe a bit more sun in the afternoon, a more significant batch of primarily rain is slated to arrive with a stronger storm system for Thursday. Rain MAY start as a little bit of an icy mix mainly north and east of Syracuse Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates.