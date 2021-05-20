PODCAST: Storm Team 2021 Summer Outlook

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — After an underwhelming winter when it comes to snow, how is this summer looking?

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team breaks down what to expect when taking in the CNY weather this season.

  • Jim Teske gives an overall outlook on the days ahead.
  • Lindsay Raychel breaks down the new 30-year normals that were released and how they paint a possible picture of what to expect.
  • John DiPasquale takes a look at the Lake Ontario water levels.
  • Kate Thornton explains why summer in CNY is one of the best in the nation.

Just click play on the player above to watch the podcast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

