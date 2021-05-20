PODCAST: Storm Team 2021 Summer Outlook

(WSYR-TV) — After an underwhelming winter when it comes to snow, how is this summer looking?
The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team breaks down what to expect when taking in the CNY weather this season.
- Jim Teske gives an overall outlook on the days ahead.
- Lindsay Raychel breaks down the new 30-year normals that were released and how they paint a possible picture of what to expect.
- John DiPasquale takes a look at the Lake Ontario water levels.
- Kate Thornton explains why summer in CNY is one of the best in the nation.
Just click play on the player above to watch the podcast.