Portions of NYS under drought conditions again

The first half of March was very dry. So dry, if the month ended on the 23rd, it would have been the driest March on record in Syracuse.

Widespread rain overspread CNY on the 24th which helps alleviate some of the deficit but we’ve only had about a third of the precipitation that March averages.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. March 23rd has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, northern Onondaga and northern Madison counties are all abnormally dry.

According to the summary, 28-day streamflows are running average.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated, the spring fire season starts early.

What should help with next week’s report is the rain not accounted for on the 24th and the rain that we see the 28th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.