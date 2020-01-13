Possible storm on the way for the holiday weekend?

We are about at the midpoint of winter, but there hasn’t been that much snow across CNY. We are pretty confident that there will be a shot of minor accumulating snow on Thursday, but it looks like this will likely be an appetizer/teaser to what could fall on Saturday.

There’s a distinct possibility of a more significant snowfall compared to Thursday on the way for Saturday with a moisture laden storm swinging in from the west.

The biggest questions we have Saturday/early Saturday night are will there be a changeover to a wintry mix/icy mix, or even rain, and if so when does that occur??

WHAT WE KNOW:

A storm will affect the region Saturday into Saturday night

CNY will see some accumulating snow

Travel will likely become challenging during the day Saturday

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

If snow will change to a wintry mix and or rain

When does the change to an icy mix/rain occur

The amounts of snow, ice and or rain

SATURDAY MORNING COULD START DRY

SATURDAY EVENING COULD BE QUITE SNOWY OR MESSY

If the changeover to an icy mix/rain doesn’t occur until later Saturday afternoon or evening or at all then CNY will see more snow, but if the changeover happens quicker then there may only be a few inches or less of snow.

There’s still a good amount of uncertainty with regards to precipitation type and amounts so be sure to stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Regardless to the amounts of snow, ice and rain it will turn colder and windy for late Saturday night into Sunday with some at least limited lake snow for much of CNY.