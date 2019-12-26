Post Christmas weather more active for travelers nationwide

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The weather leading up to Christmas was quiet for large parts of the United States resulting in tranquil travel conditions for many.

Heading into this weekend the weather gets a bit more active for travelers.

To begin with, a frontal system moving through central New York and the Northeast Friday leads to rain showers for many. The rain won’t be heavy, so we don’t expect much in the way of travel problems.

The focus then turns to a developing storm system coming out of the Southwest United States.

This storm should bring rain and mountain snow to parts of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico on Friday. By the end of the day rain should pull out into Oklahoma and Texas.

The storm strengthens further on Saturday as it heads northeast. This leads to a swath of accumulating snow from Denver to Minneapolis that could cause delays in travel via car or plane. As of Wednesday night, there were no watches or advisories for snow in these areas.

Farther south, over much of the central and southern Plains, the weather problem Saturday is rain, heavy at times.

This system continues to march east on Sunday but for most of the East Coast it is a mild rain maker. The only place where any cold remains is over northern New England where a wintry mix or snow is possible.