Potential for accumulating lake effect snow prompts Winter Storm Watches

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The alert goes into effect Tuesday morning and lasts until Wednesday morning.

With the help of an upper level disturbance and cold air blowing over Lake Ontario from the southwest, lake effect snow will re-establish and target those northeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday morning.

Tuesday evening and night, the wind direction will shift to the west. This will continue to bring accumulating snow to the Tug Hill region. It’s not until Wednesday morning that a cold front will turns winds to the northwest and steer lake effect snow further south.



There is the potential for several hours of heavy lake effect in the watch areas. Low visibility, blowing/drifting snow and slippery roads are likely. In the most persistent snow, 8-12″ is possible by Wednesday morning.