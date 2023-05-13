SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It has been a spring of extremes across Central New York.

On Friday, we achieved a high temperature in the 80s for the seventh time this year!

This weekend, though, those temperatures are trending down once again and it looks like there will be even cooler weather to contend with by the middle of next week.

On Tuesday, a cold front will drop through the region bringing the chance for a few scattered showers, especially during the afternoon.

Behind this cold front, an area of high pressure will move in from Canada. This will result in drier, but much cooler weather on Wednesday with highs only reaching the 50s at best.

With the cooler weather during the day also comes chillier conditions at night. Lows will drop into the upper-30s in Syracuse with low to mid 30s possible in outlying areas, which will likely lead to some frost on Thursday morning.

Keep this in mind if you have plans to get some planting done this weekend or in the coming days, as those fresh plants may need to be covered up Wednesday night.

Check out some tips from protecting your plants from frost here.