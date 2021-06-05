Potential for record breaking heat this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Taken by Lindsay Raychel

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The heat is on this weekend (and beyond!). We have the potential for a record high, and our first heat wave of the year.

A heat wave in Central New York is defined as three or more consecutive 90° days. Our forecast calls for four 90° days.

So far this year, Syracuse has already had three 90° days, they just weren’t consecutive.

DATEHIGH TEMP.
MAY 20, 202192°
MAY 21, 202193°
MAY 26, 202190°

The earliest Syracuse has had a heat wave in the calendar year began on May 16 in 1962.

DATEHIGH TEMP.
MAY 16, 196290°
MAY 17, 196290°
MAY 18, 196290°

In 2020, you may remember a lot of 90 degree days, 21 to be exact. Our first heat wave last year began on June 20th.

DATEHIGH TEMP.
JUNE 20, 202091°
JUNE 21, 202090°
JUNE 22, 202092°
JUNE 23, 202091°

This potential heat wave itself will not be record breaking. We do have a good chance of at least tying a record high for June 6th though. The record high for Syracuse for this date is 92°, the same as our forecast high. Sunday’s record high was set in 2008.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index
Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area