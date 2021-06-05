Potential for record breaking heat this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The heat is on this weekend (and beyond!). We have the potential for a record high, and our first heat wave of the year.

A heat wave in Central New York is defined as three or more consecutive 90° days. Our forecast calls for four 90° days.

So far this year, Syracuse has already had three 90° days, they just weren’t consecutive.

DATE HIGH TEMP. MAY 20, 2021 92° MAY 21, 2021 93° MAY 26, 2021 90°

The earliest Syracuse has had a heat wave in the calendar year began on May 16 in 1962.

DATE HIGH TEMP. MAY 16, 1962 90° MAY 17, 1962 90° MAY 18, 1962 90°

In 2020, you may remember a lot of 90 degree days, 21 to be exact. Our first heat wave last year began on June 20th.

DATE HIGH TEMP. JUNE 20, 2020 91° JUNE 21, 2020 90° JUNE 22, 2020 92° JUNE 23, 2020 91°

This potential heat wave itself will not be record breaking. We do have a good chance of at least tying a record high for June 6th though. The record high for Syracuse for this date is 92°, the same as our forecast high. Sunday’s record high was set in 2008.