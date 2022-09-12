SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Shower and storm chances look to stick around as we kick off the new week. See when we can expect things to dry out below.

The graphic below shows rain total estimates from Noon Monday through Noon Tuesday when the bulk of the rain falls this week. Expect higher totals locally higher amounts due to some downpours from storms Monday-Tuesday.

TODAY:

We start today on a mainly dry note, but the odds of some showers and a few storms go up during the afternoon ahead of a slow approaching cold front. Any storm that develops this afternoon will contain heavy rain, and possibly gusty winds. Downpours with storms may lead to a bit of localized flash flooding, but we do not expect flooding to be widespread this afternoon/evening.

Highs warm into the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Rain chances continue tonight into Tuesday as this slow-moving storm system down at the ground and aloft with its cold front continues to work through the Northeast.

We expect a few showers and possibly a storm to be around through about 7 or 8 this evening followed by mainly dry conditions much of the rest of the night. Towards daybreak, though, there should be a renewed threat for more numerous showers and a storm or two.

This is thanks to the previously mentioned storm system and its cold front moving into CNY. Any storm that develops Tuesday will have heavy rain and possibly gusty winds and hail.

Rain chances should decrease at least somewhat after 1 or 2 pm but linger into the start of Tuesday night.

MIDWEEK:

It’s breezy and drier Wednesday with a passing shower or two possible, especially east of Lake Ontario as a reinforcing cold front swings through. Highs warm into the mid-70s.

Beyond Wednesday’s second cold front passage, it turns a little cooler than average, more fallish, for the last half of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday and Friday.