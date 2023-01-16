SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Not as chilly for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as the weekend’s bitter cold eases. The sun returns too! Details are below…

Chill eases & stubborn lake clouds slowly break up

After lake clouds were persistent Sunday from Syracuse points west, there’s a better chance they break up on Monday as the low-level lake moisture becomes shallower into Monday. This should allow the low angled sun a better opportunity to break through the shallow overcast at times late Monday morning and afternoon.

Highs warm into the low to perhaps mid 30s with enough sunshine on M.L.K. Day!

Happy skiing to all the skiers with finally better conditions on the slopes thanks to a little snow from Mother Nature, and good making snow conditions this weekend! Enjoy!

Back to school & chances of precipitation midweek

A weakening system spins into CNY Tuesday with a little light rain shower activity that may start as a little wintry/icy mix, especially near Syracuse and the I-81 corridor points east. There could be a glazing of ice in spots for the last part of the morning commute through the midday hours, especially east of 81.

This is followed by a stiffer breeze and a little rain and snow shower activity Wednesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most Wednesday as highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be well into the 30s to near 40.