SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Welcome back, Winter. It’s finally feeling and looking more like the right season as we enter the last week of January across CNY, and more snow is on the way. Details are below…

Winter has returned

Most Central New Yorkers woke up to a winter wonderland as fresh snow blanketed the area Sunday night. It’s been about a month since we’ve seen this much snow.

While the city of Syracuse points north and west picked up 1 to 3 inches, the most significant accumulations fell south and east of Syracuse as expected. Click here to see.

A little snow for all, but more east of Lake Ontario Tuesday

Scattered snow showers move through with a cold front Tuesday with little to no accumulation, but a band of semi-organized lake snow should impact areas east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill. For this reason, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in affect east of Lake Ontario late tonight through Tuesday particularly around the Tug Hill due to several inches of lake snow being expected.

In and around the Tug Hill there could very well be 3 to 6 or 7 inches of snow between midnight Monday night and days end Tuesday. This will cause slick roads and greatly reduced at times, but it won’t be a classic intense lake snow band set up this time around.

Highs Tuesday reach the mid to perhaps upper 30s.

Another more impactful storm expected midweek

Click here to get our thoughts on another stronger, more impactful storm expected for the middle of the week, and a general somewhat change in the pattern heading toward the end of January/start of February.