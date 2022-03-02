SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –After a mainly quiet Wednesday more snow follows…

At a glance:

Mainly quiet, cooler, but seasonable Wednesday

A quick coating to a few inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday morning

Colder air again for the last half of the week

WEDNESDAY:

There are some lingering lake flurries/snow showers around this morning. Most spots only picked up a dusting of snow overnight.

The rest of the day features drier and cooler weather, but it’s actually pretty seasonable as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A clipper system with a stronger cold front slides through the region Wednesday night. Expect some snow showers to develop after about 7-8pm. Some squalls are likely Wednesday night for all.

At least a coating to 2 inches of snow falls Wednesday night for most across CNY with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the higher terrain.

THURSDAY:

Another coating to as much as an inch or two of fluffy snow could fall Thursday morning south and southeast of Lake Ontario, with the hills south of Syracuse having the best chance of 2 inches of snow Thursday morning. Any lake effect snow showers taper off during the midday/afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times. Highs Thursday dip back into the 20s.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week across CNY looks mainly quiet with just a touch of lake effect possible mainly north of Syracuse. We think some sunshine returns for the end the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

A warming trend is on the way over the weekend. Stay tuned to see how warm it gets, and whether there’s any rain/snow in the forecast.