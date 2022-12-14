SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Stays quiet tonight into the start of Thursday before wintry changes take place Thursday afternoon.

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM:

All is quiet and dry through the start of Thursday. So, if you have plans to be out and about this evening doing some Christmas shopping, attending a Christmas party and or running errands you are in good shape just bundle up.

Lows drop into the teens to around 20 this evening before rising into the mid-20s by sunrise Thursday as an easterly breeze kicks up and cloud increase more so towards morning.

We start Thursday dry with no issues getting into work and school, but things go downhill during the afternoon and evening as mainly snow develops after 1 or 2 pm.

