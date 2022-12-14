SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –We deal with a winter chill, but at least the shades will be needed through midweek.

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM:

All is quiet and dry Wednesday. High temperatures only reach the low 30s again despite lots of sunshine. That is a bit below normal for the middle of December. So, you’ll need to have the shades and heavy winter jackets yet again.

It looks like another quiet night Wednesday as we head into the teens yet again.

We start Thursday dry, but things go downhill in the afternoon.

