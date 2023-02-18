SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a brief stint with winter, we are back to a spring feel to round out the weekend into the start of the new week. Details are below…

Winter made another attempt…

Lake effect snow brought accumulating snow to Central New York Friday night as February tried to, well, act like February. However, as we’ve seen so many times this winter, the cold air and snow just can’t stick around.

A little frosty tonight before more spring like air returns

The sky is clear to partly cloudy tonight for most, cloudier for the north Country/Watertown areas. Lows drop into the 20s with some frosty likely. We look to warm even more compliments of a steady, at times gusty southerly breeze for Sunday.

Highs warm well into the 40s to around 50! Unfortunately, more clouds are expected to be around, but we should still see some at least filtered sunshine.

Stays mild and turns a bit damp for Presidents’ Day

We probably won’t be quite as mild Monday, Presidents’ Day, but remain in the 40s with a weak cold front due to slide through with a few rain showers that may mix with a bit of snow over the hills.

Looking beyond Monday, temperatures remain above average for the most part with not much snow expected either. It won’t be until Friday that we return to colder, more seasonable temperatures following a stronger late Wednesday afternoon/Thursday storm system.