SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cool, but pleasant Saturday, your Sunday won’t be nearly as nice with a bit of wintry weather again?!

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase tonight with rain and or wet snow developing after 3 or 4 am as a wave of low pressure approaches. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks to feature more clouds, some rain and snow all thanks to a weak system moving across the area. Highs will be cooler Sunday with readings topping out within a few degrees of 40.

We expect only a coating to maybe an inch of snow for the lower elevations, including the Syracuse area. However, in the hills there could be about 1 to 3 inches of snow mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain and snow showers taper to flurries overnight Sunday night with lows dropping into the low 30s. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The week looks to start off on a better note Monday with intervals of sun possibly developing during the afternoon, as highs warm into the mid-40s to near 50.

It’s even a bit milder Tuesday, though under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-50s.

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. This slow moving storm sliding south of us may produce a little rain across CNY, especially near and south of Syracuse late Tuesday night into start of Wednesday depending on how far north the system moves.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!