SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse wasn’t too far off record warmth Tuesday under lots of hazy sun and more humidity, but storms and changes are on the way.

Tuesday afternoon was a toasty one with the high reaching 89 degrees, or only 3 degrees short of tying the record high which was set back in 2011.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a balmy, muggy low dropping no lower than the mid to upper 60s, and there could be a shower/storm or two by sunrise Wednesday, especially north and west of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

Come the Wednesday morning commute some showers and a few storms start to move in. The storm threat will hang on through the afternoon with a few strong to severe storms possible.

The showers/storms will likely start north and west of Syracuse near Watertown and Lake Ontario around, or a little after sunrise, then gradually move southeast into the Syracuse, Finger Lakes area and rest of CNY more so after 10 or 11 am. Yes, there could be a few showers and a storm or two during the morning, but the best chance of showers and storms appears to be during the second half of the day.

The greatest threat of a few strong to severe storms looks to be between about noon and 5 or 6 pm with any storm possibly producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Thanks to more clouds and occasional showers and storms, it won’t be as hot Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s but it remains very muggy through the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It turns refreshing Wednesday night with cooler and less humid air building back in behind an early evening cold front passage. Lows come sunrise Thursday should be in the 50s. Yes, you’ll be able to give your AC a break when going to bed Wednesday night, and for the rest of the week for that matter.

THURSDAY:

Any sun we see Thursday should disappear during the afternoon with a wave of low pressure sliding south of us late in the day into Thursday night. This may very well result in at least a little bit of rain near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday are only expected to reach around 70!

It stays cool to end the week and into the first weekend of June. More details to come.