SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The weather stays pretty uneventful into the start of the work/school week, but does it last beyond Monday? The details are below.

Stays tranquil heading back to work today

Today is a dry day too with some intervals of sunshine possible, especially later in the day near and north and east of Syracuse thanks to high pressure trying to nose itself in from the north.

Temperature wise to kick off the week is similar to Sunday with highs rising into the mid to upper 30s with a cool breeze.

Spectators to accumulating snow near the NY/PA border

It appears a fast-moving system likely slides south of the region Monday night with little to no impact on our area. Of course, if this little storm system moves about 1 to 2 hundred miles farther north CNY could pick up at least a light accumulating snow, but this scenario isn’t looking likely.

Lows Monday night drop into the 20s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a touch of light snow/flurries possible across the Southern Finger Lakes.

Brisk, colder, and turning flaky at times midweek

Behind the little storm passing south of us Monday night/early Tuesday, we turn brisk and colder with snow showers developing Tuesday afternoon and night. Why the snow showers? A system retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes and a touch of lake effect thanks to a chilly north-northwest wind over a wide-open Lake Ontario.

A coating to an inch or two is probable Tuesday afternoon and night for most, including Syracuse, but up to 3 or 4 inches is possible across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make the low 30s, and we stay right there basically through the middle of the week.

A steady 10 to 20 mph north-northwest wind won’t help the comfort level producing wind chills in the teens and 20s Tuesday thru Thursday.

We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as highs more often than not look to be at or below normal for the week ahead.