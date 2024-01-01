SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a chilly, but quiet start to 2024 with highs not getting out of the 20s for the first time since February 25th in Syracuse, but the chill doesn’t stick around as many head back into work/school Tuesday. The details are below…

Nice & quiet through at least Tuesday in CNY

It’s chilly under some clearing overnight tonight as lows drop into the low to mid 20s for most but it appears CNY is set up for a nicer looking and feeling Tuesday.

Thanks to high pressure building in from the west heading into Tuesday, we have a better chance of seeing sun on Tuesday, perhaps even turning into a mostly sunny day for parts of the region.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday a bit of lake effect mainly snow is expected mainly north of Syracuse, especially around the Tug Hill, ahead of a cold front due to swing through Thursday morning.

A little warm up into midweek…

Temperatures respond to sunshine Tuesday as highs warm well into the 30s to around 40 and stay there for Wednesday too. A breeze both days makes it feel a little chillier than it’ll be, but not bad, especially for January!

After being relatively mild through the middle of the week it turns much colder and blustery with snow showers Thursday.

Most pickup nothing more than a coating to an inch or two Thursday morning and early afternoon, while a little more than that falls around the Tug Hill late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.