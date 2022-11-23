SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The quiet weather continues and we think you’ll like how it’s looking right into Thanksgiving CNY. See what we have cooking below.

MIDWEEK, INCLUDING THANKSGIVING:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can all be thankful for quiet weather. Temperatures midweek look to return to more seasonable numbers. We should feel the mid-40s Wednesday and pushing 50 (or higher!) for turkey day. With a lighter wind, it will feel like a heatwave compared to what we’ve dealt with the last week and a half or so!

While there could be a stray sprinkle or flurry north of Syracuse Wednesday, the weather looks mainly dry right through Thanksgiving not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers. Happy travels! 😊

Heading home after the holiday is a bit of a different story as a fast-moving area of low pressure and weakening cold front zip through producing some rain showers for the big shopping day.

The good news is this Friday storm system is a bit weaker and faster moving than it looked a couple days ago. Rain showers should be rather light so not much of an issue as you head out to shop or travel.

WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, a weak area of high pressure tries to build in for Saturday. We may not see a lot of sun to start the weekend, but it looks to be dry.

Unfortunately, a whole larger, stronger separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. From what we see now, there looks to be enough mild air that outside extreme northern New England this is another rain maker. That’s some good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!