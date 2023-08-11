SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’ll enjoy some lovely weather Friday before our weather takes a turn over the weekend. The threat of severe weather returns Saturday. Details below:

A fabulous Friday evening on the way!

We can thank an area of high pressure out of Canada for some gorgeous weather today. Temperatures manage to make it into the mid 70s making for a pleasant summer day. The fact that dew points were in the 50 through the day was a bonus.

The weather stays very pleasant for your evening activities like the Zac Brown Band at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater.

A stormy Saturday

The dry break only lasts for a day as the next frontal system moves in for Saturday with showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of CNY in a Slight Risk for severe weather (think of it as a level 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale).

The threat of thunderstorms will begin as early as sunrise Saturday morning as a warm front comes through.

The rest of the day and into the early evening will feature periods of scattered thunderstorms that have the potential to drop heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, especially in the more vulnerable areas that saw flash flooding earlier in the week.

Unfortunately, we can’t rule out gusty damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail in any storm.

Be sure you are staying weather aware throughout the day Saturday. Have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smartphone with the notifications turned on so you can be instantly alert to important weather information.

Quieter Sunday

Few lingering showers will hang out Sunday morning. But the day is not a washout. Our weather turns a little drier as the day goes on. Expect breaks of sun and slightly cooler weather in the 70s to near 80.

Areas north of Syracuse in the North Country will likely have a harder time to shake off the rain showers Sunday.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.