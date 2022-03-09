SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Weather quiets down for all this evening with partial clearing tonight. It stays quiet and turns a bit milder late this week, but big changes are on the way come the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Any snow is out of CNY by 7 or 8 pm thanks to high pressure building in from the west.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s tonight and this will result in any surfaces that are wet and not treated to ice up. So be careful if you are out and about tonight into the start of Thursday.

THURSDAY:

High pressure settles in Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine trying to develop during the afternoon. It’s a bit milder with highs back into the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Overall Friday looks to be mainly quiet too with lots of clouds and a few scattered showers possible in advance of an approaching cold front. Highs are expected to warm into the mid-40s.

Friday night is when changes take place across the region with rain developing and changing to snow either overnight or early Saturday.