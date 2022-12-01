SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Another round of gusty winds, rain and limited lake effect snow is on the way this weekend.

Central New York caught a brief break from the gusty winds Friday but they’ll be ramping back up again briefly Saturday.

The next system to bring wind, rain, and eventually a little snow too is forecast to move quickly across the Great Lakes and CNY Saturday.

STRONG, POSSIBLY DAMAGING, WIND GUSTS RETURN

Wind gusts could exceed 30-40 mph once again beginning Saturday morning. The peak wind gusts occur during the mid-afternoon and evening hours.

After midnight the wind should ease back to 15-25 mph for late Saturday night into Sunday.

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY

Unfortunately, Saturday does not look like the best of outdoor days as it will be wet and windy.

Widespread rain Saturday morning will taper off around 9am.

If you have afternoon plans you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar because another round of rain looks like will be moving through between about noon and 3 pm. This is with the cold front, and beyond the cold front we turn drier after 2 or 3 pm before some lake snow showers develop Saturday evening mainly north of Syracuse.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW

Lake effect snow sets up again Saturday night into Sunday morning for areas east of Lake Ontario as cold air blows across the lake.

Not a lot of snow is expected for most people in CNY. But anyone in the narrow bands of steady lake effect east-southeast of Lake Ontario (Eastern Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties) could pick up as much as 2 to as much as 5 or 6″ by midday Sunday.

FEELING FESTIVE SUNDAY

The weather Sunday should put you in the holiday mood!

Some morning lake snow showers north of Syracuse will give way to breaks of sun for many as the day progresses, less wind, and a seasonable chill in the air.

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet Sunday should be a nicer day to do so.