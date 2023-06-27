SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Showers and some storms from last evening are done, but do we do it all over again Tuesday? Details are below.

Humidity is ‘sticking’ around a bit longer

The humidity returned to Central New York late last week and persists through Tuesday before some relief arrives midweek.

Dew point temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70° are expected to stick around through Tuesday making it feel almost tropical-like.

Keep umbrella handy Tuesday

The aforementioned cold front is going to move into CNY Tuesday and as a result lots of clouds and even more numerous showers and a few storms are expected to be around Tuesday.

At this point, the atmosphere doesn’t appear to be as ‘primed’ for severe storms like it was on Monday.

Tuesday is likely the wettest day of the week.

Due to there being so much moisture in the air (humidity), CNY could be at risk for more tropical downpours that may lead to some localized flash flooding, but no widespread flooding is expected through Tuesday. Once again, if you come across a flooded-out road/walkway, “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

Thankfully, the stream flows in the larger streams and rivers are low and should handle any heavy rain. It is more of the low-lying and poor drainage areas that would be vulnerable to this type of flooding.

Despite the flash flood threat through Tuesday, this is also welcomed rain as parts of CNY continue to be abnormally dry according to the latest drought report. We just don’t want too much too fast.

Shower chances & humidity decrease later in the week

A cold front is slated to slowly slide through Tuesday night but remain close enough to keep the threat for scattered showers and a storm or two around Wednesday. The best chance for any storms looks to be east of the Syracuse area.

Clouds are expected to rule the sky Wednesday, with a refreshing, cooler breeze and less humidity. Highs likely won’t get any higher than the low to mid-70s midweek.

Come the last half of the week, it looks mainly dry with more sun and a seasonably warm feel to the air with humidity levels staying in check, especially Thursday. Highs to end the week should climb into the mid-80s with a bit more humidity too. Stay tuned for updates.