SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After setting a record high of 94 Monday afternoon, rain will arrive Monday evening.

Strong thunderstorms have been approaching from western New York and if they hold together, will bring rain to much of Central New York by 6 p.m. Monday.

Some heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible Monday evening

Live Doppler 9

Radar view of the incoming storms (takes a bit to load)