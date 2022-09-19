FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Frequent lightning and torrential rain are a certainty in Central New York early Monday afternoon.

Reports out of Rochester are that the thunder is especially loud with this area of rain and thunder.

Some of the heavier rain could lead to flash flooding.

Live Doppler 9

While there was some concern earlier for some of the storms to become severe. This does not appear likely.

The storms are evolving and forming into a heavy rain scenario with frequent lightning.

Why are there storms?

Simple answer: it’s a cold front. The leading edge to a push of cooler air.

While it feels a bit warm and humid Monday (the humidity is why we will see some heavier downpours Monday)

The air will turn cooler Tuesday.