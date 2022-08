SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a break in the rain, Live Doppler 9 is starting to fill in again with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Live Doppler 9

Fortunately, the threat of any severe weather appears to be set up to the east of Central New York, especially New England.

If you are planning on going to the Fair this evening or if you have outdoor plans anywhere this evening, the threat of rain should drop across all of Central New York after 5 p.m. Friday.