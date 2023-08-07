SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a beautiful weekend weather-wise here in Central New York, we dealt with severe weather Monday afternoon. There is still some wet weather in our future.

Showers ease Monday overnight

After a day with storms that produced tornadoes to ones that caused flooding rains the weather quiets down.

Although there could still be showers after midnight, the rainfall is lighter and there is no threat of tornadoes.

It is a warm and muggy overnight outside the showers.

Still wet weather on Tuesday

An area of low pressure is moving close to us Tuesday so after a mainly dry start (perhaps even some sun) we expect showers again from midday and continue during the afternoon. Thankfully the rain will not be heavy enough to aggravate the flooding system.

Thanks to us remain mostly cloudy it will be one of the cooler days we’ve seen recently with temperatures within a few degrees of 70 for most.

Any drier toward midweek?

Low pressure moves out Tuesday night as will the showers, so we are set up nicely on Wednesday. There is more sunshine than anything else and that is enough to push our temperatures back into the low 80s. A nice summer day.

