SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Damp start, but sunny finish to this Tuesday.

TODAY:

After the rainy start, high pressure and drier air is quickly moving in this morning and afternoon yielding a mostly sunny sky by the late morning/midday hours which continues through the afternoon.

Highs warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a steady breeze.

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a slight risk for a shower or two towards daybreak. Lows within a few degrees of 40.

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front slowly slides north through much of the region Wednesday. This produces a wide range of temperatures Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the 60s east of Lake Ontario and out across the Mohawk Valley. While across the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes highs should have no problem reaching the 70s, with the warmest air felt south and west of Syracuse.

The warm front also should produce a few scattered showers and storms at times, but we do expect quite a bit of dry time on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few more showers and storms are possible Wednesday night with a breeze and balmy low dropping no lower than the mid-50s.

THURSDAY:

It’s another unseasonably warm day Thursday with some additional showers and a few storms. The threat of severe weather is low on Thursday, but we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm with gusty possibly damaging winds between about 10 am and 2 pm with a cold front passage.

It’s cooler and more seasonable to end the week, but chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend. Stay tuned for updates.