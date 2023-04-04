SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After another mild day Monday, cooler air is back but so too is rain. Details are below…

Baseball returns to Syracuse today, but any weather issues?

Rain is around for many to start today, but will the Syracuse Mets be able to play ball in their home opener this afternoon?

Well, we think baseball will be played this afternoon in Syracuse as the steadiest of the rain is in the morning, and likely only just a lingering shower or two or a bit of drizzle for the afternoon. Game time is at 2:05 at NBT Bank Stadium. Fingers crossed this mainly dry forecast holds and that the field isn’t too wet for the game to take place.

It’s cooler, more seasonable today with highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s, with the highest temperatures expected south of Syracuse. Some spots across the Southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier may very well sneak into the low 60s.

Mild and mainly quiet tonight

Clouds rule the sky tonight, combined with a steady east-northeast breeze likely preventing temperatures from falling any lower than the mid-40s for much of CNY.

There could be passing shower/touch of drizzle around, but much of the night should be rain free.

Storm threat and warmth return midweek

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back for Wednesday. Although we won’t see as much sunshine, southerly winds transport 60s to low 70s air back over us. Unlike the past couple of warm days, there is also more moisture in the air, so for the first time this spring season it feels a touch humid.

Because of humid air and an approaching cold front, we expect more in the way of showers and storms to develop for us on Wednesday, mainly after 10 or 11 am. A few storms late in the afternoon and evening could be strong with damaging wind gusts possible.

Weather quiets down for late week

It will take until Thursday morning for the cold front to move east and clear Central New York and that is why we are holding onto some showers through Thursday morning. It dries out in the afternoon, and we could see some sun to round out the day, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west and that probably sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures. Great news for those egg hunts!