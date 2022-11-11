SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a dry start, rain is moving in late this morning so be sure to grab the umbrella/rain jacket when heading out today. Find out below how much rain could fall through tonight and what the weekend is looking like.

TODAY – TONIGHT:

Much of this morning is dry, but after 10 or 11 am a steady, soaking rain should arrive from south to north across CNY between about 10 am and 1 pm. Rain, heavy at times (tropical downpours), is expected to continue right through much of tonight.

The source of this moisture is the tropical Atlantic. ‘Nicole’ continues to weaken as it moves across the Southeast and Carolinas today into tonight. This storm is taking a turn towards the north and is on its way to the Northeast Friday into the start of the weekend.

Rainfall totals across Central New York should range from about 1.5 to 2.5 inches with locally higher totals by Saturday morning. That would be more rain than Syracuse has seen in the last five weeks! Although rivers are running very low and aren’t expected to flood, there could be some localized flash flooding. As of Friday morning, there were NO Flood Watches in effect over Central New York. If you live near a storm drain it might be wise to take advantage of the dry start to the day Friday and help out your local DPW by making sure there are no leaves clogging it.

Temperatures for much of tonight will be in the 60s and it’s a bit muggy but come sunrise or shortly thereafter readings should drop into the 50s.

WEEKEND:

The steadiest rain is out of CNY by sunrise Saturday and much of the rest of the day ends up windy, cooler and mainly dry with even some sun possible at times come the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s to start the weekend, but the 10 to 20+ mph west wind makes it feel cooler than that.

Another cold front swings through late Saturday night/early Sunday and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend and beyond. The air becomes cold enough late Saturday night into Sunday for some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Highs on Sunday cool back into the low to mid 40s with a gusty west-northwest wind making it feel more like 30s. Brrr!!

Get used to the cooler air building in for the weekend. It should be with us for all of next week. Welcome back true Central New York November weather!

Stay tuned for updates!