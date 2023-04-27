SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We made it to the best day of the week! How nice and does it continue into Friday and weekend?? Find out below.

Staying mild through Friday

High pressure settled into the area for Thursday yielding more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. It looks like on Friday we are going to be warmer with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Unfortunately, Friday won’t be as sunny as Thursday with sunshine fading behind clouds faster than we thought earlier this week. In fact, there probably will be a few showers developing towards evening near and west of Syracuse ahead of the next weather maker.

Final weekend of April is looking….

At this point, not so hot. A slow-moving storm system with its occluded front likely produces occasional rain showers Friday night into Saturday. Highs on Saturday probably struggle to get out of the 50s with a gusty southeast breeze.

Any better Sunday? So, it actually does look a little better for the tail end of the weekend, but not great. Scattered showers are still possible on Sunday, especially later in the afternoon and evening, but overall, it does not look as damp as Saturday.

It also looks a little milder Sunday too with highs sneaking back into the 60s with a steady breeze.

So, if you are thinking about which day to do any outdoor activities over the weekend, we’d advise that Sunday is looking to be the better of the two days. That being, you’ll still need umbrella or rain coat with you on Sunday.

Also, it looks like a period of steadier, heavier rain develops the first part of Sunday night.

Stay tuned for updates.