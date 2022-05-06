SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –After a nicer day Thursday the BIG question is, do we stay dry Friday into the weekend?

FRIDAY:

We continue to keep an eye on where the rain will be today.

Most of Central New York (including Syracuse) is dry, but some showers may make it as far north as parts of the Finger Lakes, Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich while steady rain is closer to Binghamton and Elmira.

There’s an area of low pressure moving out of the Plains spreading plenty of clouds our way along with the showers.

The reason the rain is staying to our is because this low-pressure system is fighting very dry air courtesy of high pressure centered near James Bay in Canada. This means a sharp cut off between dry and somewhat sunny weather and some spots ending up with steady rain.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

The rain should stay at bay for the most part Friday night into Saturday thanks to the strong high pressure system across Southeastern Canada.

This should result in most of CNY staying dry Saturday with just a little light rain or a few showers possible across the Southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier again.

There may even be a bit of sun at times near and especially north of Syracuse on Saturday. A cool, easterly breeze will so be around to kick off the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should be within a few degrees of 60 across CNY. The warmest temperatures can be found north of Syracuse and the coolest south where the clouds are thicker and odds of seeing a few showers will be higher.

Good news, Moms. Mother’s Day is the pick day of the weekend! Not just because it’s a special day, but we’ll warm into the 60s with more sunshine too!